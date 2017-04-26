Drama in Toronto's skies as woman rescued from crane

It was a dramatic morning in Toronto after firefighters rescued a woman who was stuck on crane at Church and Wellesley.

According to CBC News, someone in the area called emergency crews at around 3:30 a.m. to report that a person had climbed the crane.

Our @Toronto_Fire Firefighter is beginning to lower himself to secure the patient now. pic.twitter.com/WAt4rnqm7h — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) April 26, 2017

The person, who appears to be a woman in her 20s, ended up sitting on the hanging pulley attached to the crane. From the photos that emerged from the incident, it looked pretty precarious.

The busy Church and Wellesley intersection shut down this morning for the rescue operation, in which a firefighter secured the climber to a harness and rappelled down with her.

According to CTV News, she was placed in handcuffs and put in an ambulance after she was back on the ground.