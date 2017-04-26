City
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
crane girl toronto

Drama in Toronto's skies as woman rescued from crane

City
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It was a dramatic morning in Toronto after firefighters rescued a woman who was stuck on crane at Church and Wellesley.

According to CBC News, someone in the area called emergency crews at around 3:30 a.m. to report that a person had climbed the crane.

The person, who appears to be a woman in her 20s, ended up sitting on the hanging pulley attached to the crane. From the photos that emerged from the incident, it looked pretty precarious.

The busy Church and Wellesley intersection shut down this morning for the rescue operation, in which a firefighter secured the climber to a harness and rappelled down with her. 

According to CTV News, she was placed in handcuffs and put in an ambulance after she was back on the ground.

Lead photo by

@ChiefPeggTFS

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

New ad campaign takes aim at NIMBY Toronto

Drama in Toronto's skies as woman rescued from crane

Drivers forced to wade cars through flooded Toronto street

Supply crunch leads to soaring rent for Toronto condos

House of the week: 22 Cottingham Road

Here's a map of car wash locations in downtown Toronto

Toronto is getting a cherry blossom tunnel

Yonge and Bloor set to become Toronto's tallest intersection