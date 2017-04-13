Vintage TTC streetcar will return to service this summer

The transit nerd within us all is about to get very happy. Although it hasn't been formally announced yet, the TTC will bring a vintage streetcar back into service along the 509 Harbourfront route this summer so we can all travel back to the 1950s for a few moments.

This has become a summer tradition for the TTC, which still maintains a few of its old PCC models, which were in regular service between 1938 and 1996. These, in case you were wondering, are the original red rockets.

Heritage service will take place on Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. starting on Victoria Day weekend and running through to Labour Day, subject to driver availability. If last year was any indication, it should be out almost every weekend.

You'll only find this car on the 509 route, and it won't have a fixed schedule, so if you want to take a nostalgic ride, you'll have to watch for it down by the waterfront or wait at the Union Station streetcar loop for it to pull into the station.

While it's not considered part of regular service, the PCC car will still take you from A to B — with a trip down memory lane thrown in for good measure.