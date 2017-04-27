City
ttc subway closure

The TTC is closing a chunk of Line 1 again this weekend

It's another spring weekend in Toronto, and you know what that means — there's a major subway closure to deal with. Line 1 will be shut down between St. George and Downsview stations on April 29 and 30. 

The TTC continues to install Automatic Train Control, which will eventually make riding the subway nicer, but just not this weekend if you have anywhere to be on the Spadina Line.

ttc subway closureAs has been the case for previous Line 1 closures this year, shuttle buses will only run on the northern part of the route, between Lawrence West and Downsview.

Passengers traveling north from St. George are encouraged to head east to the Yonge Line and then catch a bus or streetcar to return west. The reason for this is that there's construction along the route the shuttle buses normally take.

Even when they were running, however, the TTC figures that taking the detour to the other side of the subway line was, ahem, the better way.

Subway service will resume on Monday morning. The next scheduled closure will eliminate weekend service on Line 3 (Scarborough RT) for maintenance on May 6 and 7.

Lead photo by

Archer0T8

