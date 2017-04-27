City
These photos show just how much Toronto has changed

The earliest photos of Toronto date back to 1856. They depict a small lakeside city of 30,000 people dominated by church spires and Georgian homes. Around the same time the camera arrived in the city, so too did the railway, which ushered in a period of intense development that continues today.

It's impossible to tell the complete story of this city in photographs because so much happened before they existed and so many communities lack easy to locate visual records, but when it comes to tracking the growth of our built form, the camera gives as a whirlwind tour.

Here's a history of Toronto's growth in 50 photos.

Lead photo by

Ellis Wiley / Toronto Archives

