City
Derek Flack
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
mouth creek park toronto

Toronto is getting a stunning new downtown park

City
Derek Flack
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

As density increases in downtown Toronto, the pinch for green space becomes more and more noticeable.

While there are grand plans to address the need for new parkland with mega projects like the Rail Deck Park, there are smaller spaces already in the works that'll provide recreational relief far sooner. Of these, one of the most noteworthy is Mouth of the Creek Park.

Mouth Creek Park TorontoDesigned by Public Work, the two acre park will connect the packed CityPlace neighbourhood with Fort York by carving out a green space at the foot of the Bathurst Street Bridge, near where the mouth of Garrison Creek could be found when the city was first settled.

Mouth Creek Park TorontoIt's not a lot of space, but by passing underneath the bridge, it opens up a path between the condo-heavy neighbourhoods surrounding Fort York. It'll also offer a welcome outdoor option for people using the Toronto Public Library's 100th branch.

Far from just a patch of grass with a few picnic tables, this park is designed as a promontory landform to recall the original shoreline.

Mouth Creek Park TorontoThe raised area will take the park out of the shadow of the bridge and encourage visitors to take in the view of the changing skyline surrounding the park.

Meanwhile, the lowlands will cut underneath and "bring back the presence of the creek itself through marsh-like vegetation [and] a limestone shingle beach," according to the designers.

Mouth Creek Park TorontoDesigns for the park have been around since 2013, but the project is only now about to be realized. According to Toronto's Parks, Forestry and Recreation department, construction tenders will be issued this summer with work scheduled to begin early next year.

Mouth of the Creek Park is expected to be complete in 2019.

Lead photo by

Public Work

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto is getting a stunning new downtown park

Toronto wasn't happy to wake up to snow today

Condo of the week: Candy Factory Lofts

The top 10 junk removal in Toronto

This quirky Toronto house is a relic from the 1880s

There's a major TTC subway closure on Line 1 this weekend

Toronto in photos from the 1920s

TTC warns against scamming Presto fare gates