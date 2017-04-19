Now you can get free relationship advice in Toronto

The relationship doctor is always in at the beach thanks to a group of friends who will continue to offer free advice from the back of a pickup truck all summer long in Toronto.

Dylan Cann lives in a basement apartment on Wineva Avenue in the Beaches. Since he doesn't have any outdoor space available, he and his buddies regularly throw a couch on his pickup and drive their mobile living room down to the beach.

One day in February, Cann wrote, "Free Relationship Advice," on a piece of plywood lying around in the back of his truck and passersby actually stopped to chat.

After raising $550 on the crowd-funding site Go Fund Me, Cann had enough money to enter his truck in the Beaches Easter Parade and he and his friends spent the rest of Easter Sunday and Monday doling out advice.

"Now people come looking for us," he says. "We had complaints that we weren’t there on Saturday because we were busy getting the float ready."

Since the truck's proving popular, Cann and his friends plans to keep it running all summer and they hope to open a temporary, month-long pop-up in one of the empty storefronts on Queen Street East.

The most common issue they discuss, reveals Cann, revolves around those who don't like a friend's partner. Others have sought help after they've cheated, and someone asked about how to spice up their 30 year long relationship.

Cann's happy to sit around and talk. Even though he's single, he knows that sometimes people just want to get an unbiased opinion about their problems.

He and his friends are pleasantly surprised by how their unintended project has taken off, and reports that some people have returned for follow ups.

"We had people come back this week from a couple weeks before and say that the advice actually helped," he says.

"We never really set out to make a change or any kind of difference... we just wanted to interact with people, and make people laugh and smile."