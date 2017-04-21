City
Amy Grief
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
new homes toronto

Price of new detached homes in Toronto up 67% since last year

City
Amy Grief
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

What new real estate record did Toronto break today? As prices for houses soar to new heights, it seems like all anyone can talk about is real estate.

It's much too early to tell whether or not the 16 measures outlined in the Fair Housing Plan will help cool the market down, and in until that happens, it seems like prices keep creeping upwards.

According to a report from the Building Industry and Land Association (BILD), the average price for a new detached home in the GTA hit $1,783,417 in March, up 67 percent since last year.

The report also looked at the availability of newly built homes. Over the past 10 years, there's been a 98 percent drop in the number of detached, single family homes on the market - in March 2007 there were 11,802 available; in March 2017 there were 233.

As BILD suggests, this all might be pushing more people towards condos. In March, the GTA saw a record number of condo sales with 4,500 suites sold, compared to the 3,820 sold in May 2016, the previous record-holding month.

Apparently 80 percent of the new homes sold in the GTA last month were condos in high and mid-rise buildings.

One of the measures implemented yesterday was a 15 percent Non-Resident Speculation Tax (NRST), so we'll have to see how that shakes things up. 

Lead photo by

wyliepoon

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

This is what a $1 million house looks like in Toronto's suburbs

Toronto is getting a new public square and arts hub

Price of new detached homes in Toronto up 67% since last year

Toronto's maligned Hotel X gearing up for late summer opening

This is what the Broadview Hotel will look like

TTC says subway delays are down 18% so far this year

5 places to find cherry blossoms in Toronto beyond High Park

TTC to give public early access to new subway stations