Parkdale residents not happy about new condo proposal

The corner of King and Dufferin could be getting an extreme makeover thanks to a pair of condos proposed for 1182 and 1221 King St. W. If approved, they'll bring more than 701 residential units, as well as retail space, to the area.

As CBC reports, residents associations and the Parkdale BIA are concerned that this project might change the fabric of the area.

That's why they're getting together with representatives from Lifetime Developments as well as city planners during a community meeting tonight from 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic School, located at 141 Close Ave.

Lifetime's original proposal called for two buildings at 21 and 19 storeys each, but now the developer's reduced their height to 17 and 14 storeys, respectively.

While this development proposal calls for street-level retail space, it's unclear whether existing tenants, such as the popular Island Foods Caribbean restaurant, would be able to remain on site.