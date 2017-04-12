City
Amy Grief
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
subway carlaw

New subway route planned for Carlaw Avenue in Leslieville

City
Amy Grief
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's Downtown Relief Line isn't supposed to break ground until 2025, but the city shared a new alignment for the project, which will see the incoming subway route pass through Leslieville.

Instead of traveling north/south via Pape Avenue, as originally planned, the DRL will run beneath Carlaw Avenue. This would cost more money, but an updated figure hasn't been released yet. As CBC reports, the project is already hovering around $7 billion.

Mayor John Tory held a press conference about this update today and the city presented the new Leslieville alignment at a public information session last week.

carlaw subway

A map of the new proposed subway route on Carlaw Avenue.

According to last week's presentation, the Carlaw alignment better integrates into the mixed use area and can help support growing business and residential developments in the neighbourhood. 

It also provides the best opportunities to connect to DRL to SmartTrack.

Regardless of the benefits, there are bound to be concerns from local residents. Aside from the construction nightmare that will ensue on the busy thoroughfare, the route seems to cut right under the local Morse Street Junior Public School as well as homes on Morse Street.

Lead photo by

MrDanMofo

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Fring's gets its liquor license suspended due to violations

CIBC moving its Toronto headquarters to South Core

What's open and closed Good Friday 2017 in Toronto

The Beaches have a major flooding problem

New subway route planned for Carlaw Avenue in Leslieville

Rental of the week: 40 Beaty Avenue

Dazzling colour photographs of 1970s and 80s Toronto at night

The top 10 apartment rental websites in Toronto