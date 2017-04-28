Kensington Market park is getting a big upgrade

On warm, sunny days Kensington Market is packed. And it gets even more crowded on Pedestrian Sundays. But there's currently a construction site right in the middle of the neighbourhood, and it'll stick around all summer.

That's because Bellevue Square Park, at Augusta and Denison Square, is getting a makeover.

"The park was basically on its last legs," says Bob Duguid, a senior project coordinator at the city's Parks, Forestry and Recreation Department. Since the early 1970s, he explains, the city hasn't done any significant work on the small park.

Business owners nearby also know the space needs a revamp. When it's complete, Bellevue Square Park will have a new playground and splash pad, new universally accessible washrooms, more trees, new pathways and a special deck and plaza suitable for community events.

Construction started this past December and it should wrap up a year later in December 2017.