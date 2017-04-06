The top 10 junk removal in Toronto

Junk removal in Toronto is synonymous with spring cleaning. While the city will pick up large items, such as appliances and furniture, for an $8 curbside removal fee, it's often necessary to turn to the private sector when junk removal needs to be taken to another level.

Here are my picks for the top options for junk removal in Toronto.

This full-service junk removal company takes care of home and business jobs and it'll also ensure your old stuff is recycled, donated, or thrown out responsibly.

This team does same-day pick up and claims to charge the lowest cost per cubic yard in the GTA. Most companies quote for load size, but this one has huge trucks and lets you use a special calculator to estimate how much your job will cost.

You know that giant bin on your neighbour's front yard, slowly filling with debris and junk? Big Ben provides those and offers free estimates when you need them.

This is a disposal bin rental service. It has a separate team of people who sort through every garbage bin to ensure they salvage as much waste as possible for recycling or reuse.

Just show this company where your junk is and they'll make it go away. Whether it's still in your basement or in a pile in your backyard, they've got you covered. They've also been in business for 40 years.

This company operates in four steps: first you get a free estimate, second they come over and load up your junk, third they clean up afterwards, and finally they take it away for you. They also rent dumpsters and will help you fill them up.

Let this team come and remove your junk. They recycle and donate up to 60 percent of whatever they can from a collection.

If you live in north Toronto, this is a great, eco-friendly junk removal option. They'll take just about anything you want to get rid of.

Based out of Scarborough, Roadrunners now serves all over the GTA and has a damage-free guarantee attached to its move jobs.

This is a junk removal and bin rental business in one. They'll take away anything from the most toxic and messy debris to patio furniture and plain old garbage bags.