Historic Toronto buildings could soon be saved from demolition

It's pretty disheartening to see beautiful old buildings torn down to make way for new developments. And while many old structures in the city have been incorporated into contemporary projects, we've still lost many heritage buildings over the years.

At today's city council meeting, however, councillors are expected to vote on no fewer than three motions that aim to protect potential heritage buildings.

"Heritage architecture tells the story of Toronto, providing a visible reminder of our social history," reads one of the motions. Joe Mihevc put this one forward.

The other two motions seek to create a city-wide survey of potential heritage buildings and both mention the Bank of Montreal building at 2444 Yonge Street. It dated back to 1907, but was demolished before those in the surrounding neighbourhood could save it.

Now, these motions hope to steer the wrecking ball away from buildings such as that one in the future.