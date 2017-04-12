City
Amy Grief
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto beaches flooding

The Beaches have a major flooding problem

City
Amy Grief
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Ashbridges Bay Beach in the Beaches looks a little different after the heavy rainstorms earlier this week. Some say it appears as if a new lake has been created thanks to the waves that pushed water ashore.

A post shared by 陳婷婷💃 (@tingting.chan) on

As CBC reports, this is the worst flooding the area has seen in about 50 years and crews are working to try to stop further erosion and to protect the Leuty Lifeguard Station - a heritage structure - and the boardwalk.

A post shared by Tiina Rodgers (@tiinawith2iis) on

Part of the sandy beach volleyball courts are also underwater, but according to CP24, the city hopes they'll be dry by the time for volleyball season, which starts next month.

This part of the beach actually used to be underwater and part of Lake Ontario. 

"Ashbridges flooded as a result of waves from recent storms," Matthew Cutler, a spokesperson for Toronto Parks, Forestry and Recreation, told CP24. "These kinds of changes in the waterfront are quite natural."

Lead photo by

@edwardtoronto

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Fring's gets its liquor license suspended due to violations

CIBC moving its Toronto headquarters to South Core

What's open and closed Good Friday 2017 in Toronto

The Beaches have a major flooding problem

New subway route planned for Carlaw Avenue in Leslieville

Rental of the week: 40 Beaty Avenue

Dazzling colour photographs of 1970s and 80s Toronto at night

The top 10 apartment rental websites in Toronto