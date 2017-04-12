The Beaches have a major flooding problem

Ashbridges Bay Beach in the Beaches looks a little different after the heavy rainstorms earlier this week. Some say it appears as if a new lake has been created thanks to the waves that pushed water ashore.

A post shared by 陳婷婷💃 (@tingting.chan) on Apr 10, 2017 at 12:40pm PDT

As CBC reports, this is the worst flooding the area has seen in about 50 years and crews are working to try to stop further erosion and to protect the Leuty Lifeguard Station - a heritage structure - and the boardwalk.

A post shared by Tiina Rodgers (@tiinawith2iis) on Apr 9, 2017 at 12:43pm PDT

Part of the sandy beach volleyball courts are also underwater, but according to CP24, the city hopes they'll be dry by the time for volleyball season, which starts next month.

This part of the beach actually used to be underwater and part of Lake Ontario.

"Ashbridges flooded as a result of waves from recent storms," Matthew Cutler, a spokesperson for Toronto Parks, Forestry and Recreation, told CP24. "These kinds of changes in the waterfront are quite natural."