toronto autoplex

Toronto is getting a giant auto mall

Cars should be on your mind when you're driving down the Don Valley Parkway, but thanks to a new development under construction, they'll all you'll be able to think about when you pass by Queen Street East.

That's because the Downtown Automotive Group, along with Streetcar Developments, is working on Autoplex, a mixed-use project that'll see seven car dealerships - Ford, Genesis, Hyundai, Infiniti, Lincoln, Nissan and Toyota - spring up by the DVP.

These will be connected to a Streetcar's Riverside Square condo, designed by RAW Architects, which should be ready for occupancy by 2018.

This project received pushback last year, but it looks like construction is underway.

Downtown Automotive Group

