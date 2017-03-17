City
Amy Grief
Posted 4 hours ago
honest eds signs

TTC selling Honest Ed's signs from Bathurst Station

City
Amy Grief
Posted 4 hours ago
The TTC's newish online shop doesn't only sell shower curtains, coasters and toques; right now, it also has Honest Ed's tribute signs for sale.

Back in November, Bathurst Station got a makeover and was outfitted with Honest Ed's-style hand painted signs. The installation stayed up until the end of 2016.

Now, the signs are for sale. They're priced between $75 and $150 and there are a limited number available.

While the TTC shop offers free shipping for orders over $100, these signs are for pick-up only. 

Lead photo by

Bruce Reeve

