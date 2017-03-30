Toronto hit by sudden snowstorm and people are not happy

If you're starting to head home from work, school or wherever, you're in for a nasty surprise. That's because it's currently snowing in Toronto.

Even though March came in like a lion, it looks like it's leaving with a menacing roar too.

A post shared by Crystal.H (@crystaaal_han) on Mar 30, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

And while it's super wintery outside right now, things are looking up this weekend. It's supposed to be 12 C on Sunday and then mild and wet early next week.

For now, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city, so buckle up for some snow and then lots of rain tomorrow.

Here's how Toronto's reacting to the snow.