City
Amy Grief
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
weather toronto

Toronto hit by sudden snowstorm and people are not happy

City
Amy Grief
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you're starting to head home from work, school or wherever, you're in for a nasty surprise. That's because it's currently snowing in Toronto.

Even though March came in like a lion, it looks like it's leaving with a menacing roar too.

A post shared by Crystal.H (@crystaaal_han) on

And while it's super wintery outside right now, things are looking up this weekend. It's supposed to be 12 C on Sunday and then mild and wet early next week.

weather toronto

For now, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city, so buckle up for some snow and then lots of rain tomorrow. 

Here's how Toronto's reacting to the snow.

Lead photo by

@alanweins

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto hit by sudden snowstorm and people are not happy

Condo of the week: 40 Westmoreland Avenue #16

The TTC will close a section of Line 1 this weekend

Toronto in awe over this morning's spectacular sunrise

How to look for summer jobs in Toronto right now

The grisly past of St. Patrick Station

Toronto will now crack down on bad landlords

This is where all the businesses in Mirvish Village moved to