City
Amy Grief
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
top jobs toronto

These are the top paying jobs in Toronto right now

City
Amy Grief
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Everyone knows it's super expensive to live in Toronto. From rent to restaurants, living well here isn't exactly easy, unless you're one of the city's biggest breadwinners. 

And the top paying jobs in Toronto aren't all that surprising, considering they're concentrated in the business and medical sectors.

From 2015 until February 2017, Indeed looked at the average salary by job title to compile its list of occupations that might actually allow you to buy a house in Toronto one day.

“In Toronto, we see that high-skill occupations requiring advanced post-secondary education top the list, especially those in the medical profession,” said Indeed Canada's managing director Jodi Kasten in a news release.

“Also, with Toronto being the financial capital of Canada, it’s no surprise that finance roles make the list,” she continued.   

Here are the top paying jobs in Toronto right now.

  • Cardiology Physician (average salary: $287,042)
  • Radiologist (average salary: $265,664)
  • Associate Professor (average salary: $250,107)
  • Oncologist (average salary: $235,443)
  • Physician (average salary: $191,020)
  • Vice President of Finance (average: $169,027)
  • Chief Medical Officer (average salary: $156,319)
  • Vice President of Business Development (average salary: $151,511)
  • Chief Estimator (average salary: $146,362)
  • Director of Accounting (average salary:$144,123)
Lead photo by

Chris Tyler

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

These are the top paying jobs in Toronto right now

Honest Ed's is now covered in graffiti

More Toronto hotels are about to be turned into condos

Major winter storm expected to dump 25cm of snow on Toronto

Huge turnout for Women's Day march in Toronto

This is the most bizarre new house in Toronto

Toronto's rental market is in crisis mode

Sold! Bloordale house jumps $725K in 10 months