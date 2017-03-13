These are the top paying jobs in Toronto right now

Everyone knows it's super expensive to live in Toronto. From rent to restaurants, living well here isn't exactly easy, unless you're one of the city's biggest breadwinners.

And the top paying jobs in Toronto aren't all that surprising, considering they're concentrated in the business and medical sectors.

From 2015 until February 2017, Indeed looked at the average salary by job title to compile its list of occupations that might actually allow you to buy a house in Toronto one day.

“In Toronto, we see that high-skill occupations requiring advanced post-secondary education top the list, especially those in the medical profession,” said Indeed Canada's managing director Jodi Kasten in a news release.

“Also, with Toronto being the financial capital of Canada, it’s no surprise that finance roles make the list,” she continued.

Here are the top paying jobs in Toronto right now.