Students upset that George Brown didn't call a snow day

Toronto was bracing for a snowstorm today, but it looks like all we got was a light dusting. While a few more centimetres might accumulate over the course of the day, it looks like we dodged the "monster nor'easter" lashing out south of the border.

Yet some parts of southern Ontario, like St. Catharines and Niagara Falls, are feeling the wrath of winter.

That's why Brock University, Niagara College and Mowhawk College are closed today. The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board, the Halton Catholic District School Board and all Sheridan College campuses also shut down today.

George Brown College announced yesterday afternoon that it would stay open today, well before the snowstorm was expected to hit. While the school accurately predicted the weather, some questioned its preemptive tweet.

Some students were pretty upset they dodged what might be their last opportunity for a snow day this season.

There's currently no special weather statement in effect for Toronto. According to Environment Canada, we could see up to two centimetres of snow today and another two tonight.

weather toronto

Expect a high of -7 C today and a low of -11 C. It might be nasty out, but it looks like we're going to have to embrace the last week of winter without the luxury of forced hibernation.

