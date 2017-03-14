Students upset that George Brown didn't call a snow day

Toronto was bracing for a snowstorm today, but it looks like all we got was a light dusting. While a few more centimetres might accumulate over the course of the day, it looks like we dodged the "monster nor'easter" lashing out south of the border.

Yet some parts of southern Ontario, like St. Catharines and Niagara Falls, are feeling the wrath of winter.

That's why Brock University, Niagara College and Mowhawk College are closed today. The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board, the Halton Catholic District School Board and all Sheridan College campuses also shut down today.

WEATHER UPDATE: #GBC will be open tmrw. With more ❄️ in the forecast, plz set aside extra time for commute to class. https://t.co/KZ00iYjneN — George Brown College (@GBCollege) March 13, 2017

George Brown College announced yesterday afternoon that it would stay open today, well before the snowstorm was expected to hit. While the school accurately predicted the weather, some questioned its preemptive tweet.

All George Brown profs: we are supposed to be getting a massive snow storm but you all know we never close so prepare for extra travel time — bianca (@_biancagarofalo) March 13, 2017

Some students were pretty upset they dodged what might be their last opportunity for a snow day this season.

OKAY BUT WHY ISNT GEORGE BROWN CLOSED TOMORROW??? — julie tran (@julietraan) March 14, 2017

There's currently no special weather statement in effect for Toronto. According to Environment Canada, we could see up to two centimetres of snow today and another two tonight.

Expect a high of -7 C today and a low of -11 C. It might be nasty out, but it looks like we're going to have to embrace the last week of winter without the luxury of forced hibernation.