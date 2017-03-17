St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Toronto 2017 route and road closures
The St. Patrick's Day Parade in Toronto is back for 2017 with all manner of Irish cheer, eclectic floats, and, of course, road closures. The annual march in celebration of Ireland's patron saint will go down on Sunday, March 19 at 12 p.m.
The parade will begin on the corner of Bloor and St. George streets and then head east along Bloor Street. It'll then turn south on Yonge Street and proceed down to Queen Street. The parade will finish at Nathan Phillips Square.
It's expected to take between one and one and a half hours. As a result, there will be a few road closures, so plan accordingly.
Also worth noting is that TTC streetcar service on Queen Street West will be disrupted during the event at around noon.
