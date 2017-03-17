St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Toronto 2017 route and road closures

The St. Patrick's Day Parade in Toronto is back for 2017 with all manner of Irish cheer, eclectic floats, and, of course, road closures. The annual march in celebration of Ireland's patron saint will go down on Sunday, March 19 at 12 p.m.

The parade will begin on the corner of Bloor and St. George streets and then head east along Bloor Street. It'll then turn south on Yonge Street and proceed down to Queen Street. The parade will finish at Nathan Phillips Square.

It's expected to take between one and one and a half hours. As a result, there will be a few road closures, so plan accordingly.

8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

St. George Street, from Bloor Street West to College Street.

Devonshire Place, from Bloor Street West to Hoskin Avenue.

10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Hoskin Avenue, from St. George Street to Queen's Park Crescent.

Harbord Street from St. George Street to Huron Street.

11:55 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bloor Street, from Huron Street to Yonge Street.

Yonge Street, from Bloor Street to Queen Street.

Queen Street West, from Yonge Street to University Avenue.

12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Bay Street, from Queen Street West to Dundas Street West.

Elizabeth Street, from Dundas Street West to Hagerman Street.

Hagerman Street, from Elizabeth Street to Bay Street.

12:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

University Avenue, from Queen Street West to Dundas Street West.

Armoury Street, from University Avenue to Chestnut Street.

Centre Avenue, from Dundas Street West to Armoury Street.

Also worth noting is that TTC streetcar service on Queen Street West will be disrupted during the event at around noon.