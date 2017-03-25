City
Derek Flack
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
156 macpherson

Sold! What a $2 million bay-and-gable home looks like

City
Derek Flack
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The bay-and-gable home is a Toronto staple. These Victorian-era structures can be found all around the city on side streets that retain the historical character of this place so many years later.

156 Macpherson Avenue TorontoOften tall and narrow, bay-and-gable homes mimicked the style of gothic mansions on the small row lots that defined Toronto near the end of the 19th century. While they were never designed to be workers' cottages, the prices they now fetch would likely floor their early owners.

156 Macpherson Avenue TorontoThis example at 156 Macpherson Ave. last sold in May 2015 for $1,825,000. It went back on the market about a week ago for $2,195,000, which seems about right given the ascent of the local real estate market.

After nine days on the market, the house sold for $2,338,000. You see, not everything goes for $300K+ over asking. This is a solid house that was listed fairly and went for about what you'd expect given its location and pedigree. 

156 Macpherson Avenue TorontoThe Essentials
  • Address: 156 Macpherson Ave.
  • Last known selling price: $1,825,000
  • Hit the market at: $2,195,000
  • Time on market: 9 days
  • Sold for: $2,338,000
156 Macpherson Avenue TorontoWhy it sold for what it did

This is a classic Toronto home in Summerhill. That fact that it sold for less than $2.5 million is almost surprising. That said, there are only three bedrooms, two of which are on the small side, so prospective buyers would have known that more space was available elsewhere.

156 Macpherson Avenue TorontoWas it worth it? 

Yup. No complaints about this one. The previous renovations still seem fresh, the area is excellent, and it's always nice to live in a bit of architecture that's unique to your city.

156 Macpherson Avenue Toronto156 Macpherson Avenue Toronto156 Macpherson Avenue Toronto

Lead photo by

BH Tours

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Sold! What a $2 million bay-and-gable home looks like

Roncesvalles braces for more streetcar construction

Vancouver developer just bought big chunk of Toronto real estate

Americans react to Toronto school board's US travel ban

People are worried about eerie yellow glow over Toronto

10 popular summer jobs for students in Toronto

A history of women's rights in Toronto

High Park capybaras welcome three adorable new pups