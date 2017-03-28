House of the week: 28 Givins Street

In a city that could use an influx of townhouses, it's nice to see one that's well designed. This example at 28 Givins St., around the corner from Trinity Bellwoods Park, is a good model for what this type of housing can offer buyers in Toronto's high demand areas.

Unfortunately, with the local real estate market as hot as it is, even these homes are pushing beyond the $2 million mark, which puts them well out of reach for the vast majority of first time buyers.

The consolation here is that the design makes it easy to rent out a basement unit to subsidize a mortgage. That's generally a more difficult proposition in an older detached home, which might not have an apartment unit and would probably require more maintenance.

Aside from the basement apartment, this house also has nice modern features, like a spacious en suite and walk-in closet. They add a touch of luxury that, quite frankly, is expected based on the price.

Specs

Address: 28 Givins St.

Price: $2,388,000

Lot Size: 17 x 120 feet

Bedrooms: 3 + 1

Bathrooms: 4

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 95

Transit Score: 100

Listing agent: Mark Andres Vaher

Listing ID: C3735451

Good For

Previous home owners looking to upgrade but who still need a bit of help with the mortgage. You could ask for a good chunk of rent for a brand new apartment in this area, even if it's mostly underground.

Move On If

You want a traditional backyard. This house has good outdoor space, but not much grass. At this price, some buyers will also have their sights set on a detached home.