City
Derek Flack
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
28 givins street

House of the week: 28 Givins Street

City
Derek Flack
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

In a city that could use an influx of townhouses, it's nice to see one that's well designed. This example at 28 Givins St., around the corner from Trinity Bellwoods Park, is a good model for what this type of housing can offer buyers in Toronto's high demand areas.

28 Givins Street TorontoUnfortunately, with the local real estate market as hot as it is, even these homes are pushing beyond the $2 million mark, which puts them well out of reach for the vast majority of first time buyers.

28 Givins Street TorontoThe consolation here is that the design makes it easy to rent out a basement unit to subsidize a mortgage. That's generally a more difficult proposition in an older detached home, which might not have an apartment unit and would probably require more maintenance.

28 Givins Street TorontoAside from the basement apartment, this house also has nice modern features, like a spacious en suite and walk-in closet. They add a touch of luxury that, quite frankly, is expected based on the price.

28 Givins StreetSpecs
  • Address: 28 Givins St. 
  • Price: $2,388,000
  • Lot Size: 17 x 120 feet
  • Bedrooms: 3 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 95
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Listing agent: Mark Andres Vaher
  • Listing ID: C3735451
28 Givins Street TorontoGood For

Previous home owners looking to upgrade but who still need a bit of help with the mortgage. You could ask for a good chunk of rent for a brand new apartment in this area, even if it's mostly underground.

28 Givins Street TorontoMove On If

You want a traditional backyard. This house has good outdoor space, but not much grass. At this price, some buyers will also have their sights set on a detached home.

28 Givins Street Toronto28 Givins Street Toronto28 Givins Street Toronto28 Givins Street Toronto28 Givins Street Toronto28 Givins Street Toronto

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

My Home Tour

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto housing prices now fastest growing in the world

Councillor wants to cut Pride funding following police ban

House of the week: 28 Givins Street

A skywatcher's guide to spring in Toronto

Toronto's new subway line is nearing completion

The end could be near for Toronto's bizarre cube house

10 new summer jobs in Toronto for 2017

What the Esplanade looked like over the last 150 years