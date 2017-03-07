City
154 the kingsway toronto

House of the week: 154 The Kingsway

Fans of contemporary home design will likely swoon over this recently listed property at 154 The Kingsway. It's one of those houses that has an understated exterior but is a bit of show stopper once you get inside. 

The most obvious attribute of the main floor is its open layout, which makes the place seem huge when you first enter, even as each space is well delineated thanks to bump outs along the right wall.

154 kingway torontoCecconi Simone is responsible for the interior design, which also features novel light fixtures, a envy-worthy kitchen, and a slick en suite. In fact, all four bedrooms have their own washroom, which is a nice touch you don't typically find in older homes.

154 kingsway torontoUnsurprisingly, the list price exceeds $3 million. With a finished walk-out basement, there's a lot of living space on offer here. While the west end neighbourhood won't attract downtown prices, a new build like this one will be in hot demand in today's market.

154 kingsway torontoSpecs
  • Address: 154 The Kingsway
  • Price: $3,100,000
  • Lot Size: 41 x 122 feet
  • Bedrooms: 4 plus 1
  • Bathrooms: 6
  • Parking: 3
  • Walk Score: 63
  • Transit Score: 62
  • Listing agent: Paul Johnston, Right at Home Realty
  • Listing ID: W3721668
154 kingsway torontoGood For

A family that likes to entertain. The main level can accommodate a sizeable gathering with its open layout. This would also be ideal for people who don't believe in having to walk more than a few feet to get to a washroom.

154 kingsway torontoMove On If

You don't drive. For all of The Kingsway's charms (it really is a pretty street), its transit access isn't great and you won't be walking to the store for your milk and eggs. 

154 kingsway toronto154 kingsway toronto154 kingsway toronto154 kingsway toronto154 kingsway toronto

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Paul Johnston 

