City
Amy Grief
Posted 4 hours ago
High Park capybaras welcome three adorable new pups

The High Park Zoo's capybaras made headlines around the world last year after they spent weeks on the run. And now they're back in the spotlight.

Toronto's first family of capybaras finally announced its big new today because on February 23, "Bonnie and Clyde" became the proud parents of three capy-babies (or pups).

Mayor John Tory wished the new mom and dad mazel tov on Twitter this morning. The capy-babies even got their own birth announcement in the Toronto Star.

Since these (relatively) giant rodents are native to South America, they've been inside all winter. However, they made a brief outdoor appearance today, likely to appease their adoring fans.

You should be able to see the whole family at High Park this spring.

Toronto Parks and Forestry

