High Park capybaras welcome three adorable new pups

The High Park Zoo's capybaras made headlines around the world last year after they spent weeks on the run. And now they're back in the spotlight.

— Cat Klerks (@Puzzlepurse2) March 23, 2017

Toronto's first family of capybaras finally announced its big new today because on February 23, "Bonnie and Clyde" became the proud parents of three capy-babies (or pups).

Proud to announce that the High Park Zoo capybaras are proud parents to 3 new pups. I'm told mother & pups are healthy & doing well. pic.twitter.com/YLa9YD1j6e — John Tory (@JohnTory) March 23, 2017

Mayor John Tory wished the new mom and dad mazel tov on Twitter this morning. The capy-babies even got their own birth announcement in the Toronto Star.

Since these (relatively) giant rodents are native to South America, they've been inside all winter. However, they made a brief outdoor appearance today, likely to appease their adoring fans.

Squeeeee! These southern rodent pups wanted to say hi so badly, they braved a moment in the cold. #Capybabies #HighPark #TOParks pic.twitter.com/FzdeD454Ob — City of Toronto PF&R (@TorontoPFR) March 23, 2017

You should be able to see the whole family at High Park this spring.