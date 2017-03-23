Condo of the week: 15 Beverley Street, Penthouse 2

One of the more divisive developments of the last few years is 12 Degrees Condos on Beverley just north of Queen. It sits at site of Frank Gehry's childhood home and this star architect once characterized the designs for the current structure as awful.

Despite Gehry's admonition, this mid-rise condo with stacked floors at 12 degree angles has also drawn praise for its novel design. I suppose it's a love it or hate it type of thing. It certainly has much visual interest, but what's up with those grey bricks?

We got a look inside last spring when the first penthouse hit the market in May. Now, just shy of a year later, the second one has been listed. It's a bit smaller than its neighbour, but so too is the asking price, even 10 months later.

Say what you will about the exterior, but this is a slick unit with loads of natural light, a spacious balcony and plenty of bedroom space. The building is also outfitted with a rooftop pool that boasts a stunning view of the skyline.

The name is cringe-worthy, but this looks like a nice place to live.

Specs

Address: 15 Beverley St. PH 2

Price: $1,325,000

Bedrooms: 2 + 1

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 100

Transit Score: 100

Maintenance Fees: $638.42

Listing agent: Josh Klein

Listing ID: C3736998

Good For

Someone who loves the idea of living right downtown but isn't enamoured with King West. This condo is close enough to the Financial District, but is really about the proximity to Queen West.

Move On If

You don't like open concept spaces. While there are two bedrooms and an office/den that could work as a third, the rest of the unit is wide open. Cozy is not a word that comes to mind.