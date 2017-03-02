Condo of the week: 1 Benvenuto Place

Benvenuto Place is an intriguing building. Originally built as an apartment building in the 1950s, its eventual life as an upscale condo was perhaps always hinted at in the stately design of noted Toronto architect Peter Dickinson.

For decades, the building has been best known as the home of Scaramouche restaurant, but since the mid 2000s, it's also played host to a collection of condos that feature stunning views of the skyline over the treetops of the Rathnelly neighbourhood below.

While the bones of the building might date back to the mid-century, each of the units shows off contemporary design features from Bryon Patton & Associates. If you're not a fan of glass condos, this could a good option.

As for this suite, there's lots to like even if there's nothing to knock your socks off. Both bedrooms have an en suite (plus there's a third washroom for guests), the kitchen is slick, and there are two parking spots.

The only downfall is that being a ground floor unit, there's no view across the city.

Specs

Address: #108 1 Benvenuto Place

Price: $1,429,000

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 78

Transit Score: 88

Maintenance Fees: $1112.22

Listing agent: David Batori

Listing ID: C3706606

Good For

This condo will appeal to people who like the midtown location (you'll probably need a car) and the architectural legacy of the building. While Avenue Road is busy traffic-wise, the area around Benvenuto Place is quiet, and there's a lovely tree-lined terrace to enjoy in the summer.

Move On If

You prefer to be in the heart of the action. The low-ish Walk Score only tells part of the story. Outside of Scaramouche, this condo is just far enough of a walk from St. Clair, Dupont, and Yonge to make it feel a bit isolated in terms of street life.