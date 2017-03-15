City
zanzibar toronto

City Hall wants Zanzibar to reduce its signage

Yonge Street might be changing, but Zanzibar still stands out, largely because of its over-the-top signage.

However, as Metro News reports today, the strip club is among a number of businesses that received a notice for violating the city's sign bylaws.

Zanzibar's giant flashing sign isn't at risk. According to Metro, its 78-inch LED television goes against the city's 2010 bylaw prohibiting video advertising in storefronts. 

Zanzibar will appeal to the sign variance committee next week because it wants to keep its street-facing TV in place, citing its use of the front window for advertising since its early days on Yonge Street.

