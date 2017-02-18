Toronto has a new luxury dog hotel

Toronto canines just got a major accommodation upgrade. The city now boasts a bright and shiny luxury dog hotel, boarding service and daycare so that your pet has as much fun on the weekend as you do.

The new venture comes from Scott Mathison, owner and veterinarian at Queen West Animal Hospital. If you live in the neighbourhood you may have noticed he and his team took over an entire building at the corner of Queen St. West and Strachan.

It's now not only a vet clinic, but also a hospital and the Animal Haus. "This is my dream space," says Mathison proudly. "It's totally high end and spectacular... if I do say so myself."

The entire building is 12,000 square feet, but Animal Haus takes up the second floor space. While they count dogs as their main clients, they're also cat-friendly.

Like the Four Seasons, but for pets , it's a bright, open concept space with six individual suites that feature everything except Wi-Fi.

There are cameras so clients can watch their pets whenever they want (they're also in the main room), mini trampoline-like dog bed,s and automatic watering systems.

Some suites even have windows if your pet likes to stare longingly outside, and there's calming classical music playing in the background at all times. If you're dog is a vocal one, don't stress, they've sound-proofed the rooms.

There's a meet-and-greet prior to any stay to make sure your pet is comfortable and won't trash their hotel room. Once in, they can try out the outdoor turf dog-run off the main room with a special drainage system so dogs can take a bathroom break.

It's $60 a night for an open concept sleepover and $70 for a private suite. Daycare pricing ranges from $20 for six hours and $35 for anything more than that (excluding overnight).