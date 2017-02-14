City
hotel x toronto

Toronto's most troubled hotel might finally be completed

Renderings for the interior of Hotel X, at Toronto's Exhibition Place, certainly look impressive. But the 30-storey hotel has been mired in delays, thanks in part to the discovery of contaminated soil beneath it.

However, according to the Toronto Star, now Hotel X could open as early as May - nearly two years later than planned.

The project switched construction management companies - from Multiplex Construction Canada Limited to McKay-Cocker - which contributed to the delays. And there are still at least five certified liens of the property, reports the Star.

However, McKay-Cocker told the Star that it's working to resolve them as it continues construction on the building.

Hotel X, by the upscale Library Hotel Collection, was first approved in 2009. It was originally supposed to be completed by 2015, a date that was later pushed back to summer 2016.

This year, we might finally see it open its doors.

Lead photo by

Marcanadian

