City
Derek Flack
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
491 Hillsdale

Sold! Midtown house pulls in $500K over asking

City
Derek Flack
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Word of homes selling for way over asking always seems to grab lots of attention, even in a Toronto real estate market that's gone off the rails. But for all the allure of bidding wars, sometimes the thing that's most amazing about these sales is the final price.

That's the case with this home at 491 Hillsdale Ave. in midtown Toronto. There's absolutely nothing wrong with this three bedroom detached property, but does it really look like a nearly $2 million home?

491 Hillsdale Avenue TorontoEven  with the various updates that've been made to the home over the last few years, this one seems a bit outlandish at $1.9 million, which is $511K over the $1,389,000 asking price. 

491 Hillsdale Avenue TorontoYou're paying a lot for the location, as always, but you'd expect a nicer kitchen and finishes at the price point. Alas, such is the  Toronto housing market right now. 

491 Hillsdale Avenue Toronto
The Essentials
  • Address: 491 Hillsdale Ave.
  • Hit the market at: $1,389,000
  • Time on market: 7 days
  • Sold for: $1.9 million
491 Hillsdale Avenue Toronto
Why it sold for the price it did

This isn't a big home, but it does have a relatively deep lot, so the possibility of an addition isn't out of the question. This might have helped drive up the bidding on the home. Obviously it's also a detached house in a desirable neighbourhood, so it's not really a shock to see it go for big coin.

491 Hillsdale Avenue Toronto
Was it worth it?

I'm usually diplomatic about this, but I'm going to go with a no on this one. You can do better for $1.9 million in Toronto, particularly if you're not interested in the challenging process of building an addition.

491 Hillsdale Avenue Toronto

491 Hillsdale Avenue Toronto

491 Hillsdale Avenue Toronto

Lead photo by

Downtown Photos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Sold! Midtown house pulls in $500K over asking

Toronto photographers capture the city on fire

16 fines you can get on the TTC for bad behaviour

Soaring skyscraper could be coming to Jarvis and Gerrard

Toronto ranked one of the most innovative cities in the world

Landmark Toronto building listed for sale at $1

A huge women's march is planned for Toronto next month

Average price for newly built Toronto homes now over $1 million