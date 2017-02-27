City
yonge street toronto

Yonge St. could soon be a lot more pedestrian friendly

Yonge Street isn't exactly the most pedestrian-friendly thoroughfare in the world, especially between Queen and Bloor streets. That's why the city of Toronto's looking to change it.

While there are no firm plans in place just yet, CBC News reports that Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam and Toronto's chief planner Jennifer Keesmat are spearheading a project that'll make Yonge Street more accessible for pedestrians.

The city's going to be replacing a water main that dates back to the 19th century. Since this will already be causing construction delays along Yonge, the city thought it would be a great opportunity to also reimagine parts of streets. 

According to CBC, the first phase of the project - between Queen and College/Carlton - should be complete by the end of 2018. The second phase - from College to Davenport - will follow in 2021. 

