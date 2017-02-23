City
Derek Flack
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
65 St Mary Street

Condo of the week: 65 St. Mary Street

City
Derek Flack
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Among the various advantages to condo living, a gorgeous view is on the top of many people's list. This 42nd floor unit at 65 St. Mary has one of the better ones out there, looking across U of T and Queen's Park before the tall buildings of the skyline rise in the distance.

65 st mary street torontoThe suite makes good use of its vantage point, with sweeping southward views from a number of rooms, and two separate balconies to grab some fresh air. Living here will surely feel like hovering atop the city most of the time.

65 st mary street torontoThat's a good thing, as the interior itself is — dare I say it? — rather pedestrian for the price. Perhaps it's the cookie-cutter staging or the ill-placed column in the dining room, but it just doesn't look particularly inspiring, even if it's clearly a nice place to live.

65 st mary street torontoI'd imagine that someone with a solid design sense could fix this in short order, though. There's tons of space and natural light to work with; it just needs a bit more pizzaz.

65 st mary street torontoSpecs
  • Address: #4201 65 St. Mary Street
  • Price: $1,850,000
  • Bedrooms: 2 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 99
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Maintenance Fees: $849.29 
  • Listing agent: Tatiana A. Konkina
  • Listing ID: C371188
65 st mary street torontoGood For

Criticisms of the staging aside, this condo will have broad appeal based on the fact that it could be turned into a three bedroom if you dispensed with the office/den. That's a good size for the area. Anyone who likes gazing upon his/her city in awe will also be partial to this one.

65 st mary street torontoMove On If

You want more character. It's not just the furnishings that make this unit look a bit anonymous. If you're looking for a warm-hued space that you can accentuate with nice lighting, this one will pose challenges. 

65 st mary street toronto65 st mary street toronto65 st mary street toronto65 st mary street toronto65 st mary street toronto65 st mary street toronto

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Imagine a Home

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Condo of the week: 65 St. Mary Street

The Brick Works is about to get a major upgrade

Toronto's newest condo will have its own greenhouse and micro farm

Major TTC subway closure this weekend in Toronto

Someone just drove a car into the streetcar tunnel at Union Station

Toronto expected to break February temperature record today

Port Lands redevelopment quietly gaining steam

Faulty PRESTO readers still a problem on TTC vehicles