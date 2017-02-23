Condo of the week: 65 St. Mary Street

Among the various advantages to condo living, a gorgeous view is on the top of many people's list. This 42nd floor unit at 65 St. Mary has one of the better ones out there, looking across U of T and Queen's Park before the tall buildings of the skyline rise in the distance.

The suite makes good use of its vantage point, with sweeping southward views from a number of rooms, and two separate balconies to grab some fresh air. Living here will surely feel like hovering atop the city most of the time.

That's a good thing, as the interior itself is — dare I say it? — rather pedestrian for the price. Perhaps it's the cookie-cutter staging or the ill-placed column in the dining room, but it just doesn't look particularly inspiring, even if it's clearly a nice place to live.

I'd imagine that someone with a solid design sense could fix this in short order, though. There's tons of space and natural light to work with; it just needs a bit more pizzaz.

Specs

Address: #4201 65 St. Mary Street

Price: $1,850,000

Bedrooms: 2 + 1

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 99

Transit Score: 100

Maintenance Fees: $849.29

Listing agent: Tatiana A. Konkina

Listing ID: C371188

Good For

Criticisms of the staging aside, this condo will have broad appeal based on the fact that it could be turned into a three bedroom if you dispensed with the office/den. That's a good size for the area. Anyone who likes gazing upon his/her city in awe will also be partial to this one.

Move On If

You want more character. It's not just the furnishings that make this unit look a bit anonymous. If you're looking for a warm-hued space that you can accentuate with nice lighting, this one will pose challenges.