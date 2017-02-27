Anti-Islam clash expected in Toronto this weekend

Various Toronto groups are coming together to counter an anti-Islam protest happening in Toronto this weekend.

The Canadian Coalition for Concerned Citizens, a group based out of Montreal is planning an anti-Islam rally on March 4 at City Hall, and at various meet-ups across the country.

Called the Toronto March For Freedom, Liberty & Justice against M-103, the rally that's set to begin at noon states it's for "all Canadian patriots that believe in freedom, liberty and justice that stands against Sharia Law and globalization."

Standing against Islamophobia is a rally in direct response to this anti-Muslim protest. It has significantly more interest on social media. Attendees plan to arrive at City Hall early with messages of inclusivity, support and love for Toronto's Muslim community.

Several other groups, including Pegida Watch who fight against anti-immigrant groups, are organizing counter protests on the same day.

Earlier this month, a small group staged an anti-Islam rally outside of the Masjid Toronto mosque at Dundas and Chestnut. A group of counter protesters mobilized quickly.