City
Amy Grief
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
womens march toronto

Huge crowd for Women's March in Toronto

City
Amy Grief
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The organizers of the Women's March Toronto were expecting a few thousand people to show up today, in solidarity with the huge Women's March on Washington.

However, the crowd that gathered at Queen's Park, and then marched down towards City Hall, by far exceeded expectations. An estimated 60,000 people showed up.

The diverse group, filled with people of all ages, started assembling around noon to hear from a roster of speakers. There was a moment of silence at 1 p.m., and then the March began down University Ave. while the song "We are Family" played in the background.

Here are some of the highlights from today's Women's March as seen on social media.

Lead photo by

Sarah

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Huge crowd for Women's March in Toronto

Sold! Toronto bungalow fetches double the asking price

Momentum grows to save Toronto planetarium from demolition

Toronto's real estate market shows its first sign of weakness

There's a major TTC subway closure in Toronto this weekend

Americans fleeing Trump view Toronto as top destination

How to look for a job in Toronto right now

Man caught on video pushing pedestrian onto Toronto street