Huge crowd for Women's March in Toronto

The organizers of the Women's March Toronto were expecting a few thousand people to show up today, in solidarity with the huge Women's March on Washington.

However, the crowd that gathered at Queen's Park, and then marched down towards City Hall, by far exceeded expectations. An estimated 60,000 people showed up.

The diverse group, filled with people of all ages, started assembling around noon to hear from a roster of speakers. There was a moment of silence at 1 p.m., and then the March began down University Ave. while the song "We are Family" played in the background.

Here are some of the highlights from today's Women's March as seen on social media.