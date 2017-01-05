Video captures squirrels playing bandits at Toronto convenience store

Toronto might have a raccoon problem, but it looks like the city's squirrels are getting in on the mischief too.

A YouTube account called StopThatSquirrelDropThatBar boasts two videos showing squirrels stealing chocolate goodies from a convenience store near Broadview Station.

In the first video ("Kinder Bueno Kleptomanian"), uploaded on October 10, 2016, a squirrel steals a Kinder Bueno that was apparently worth $2.

In the second video ("Crunchie Caper") - which was uploaded yesterday but filmed on November 19, 2016 - a squirrel takes a Crunchie worth $1.80. If nothing else, these furry creatures have great taste in candy.

According to CTV News, the videos originally appeared on Reddit when someone involved with running the store asked for advice on how to deal with these scheming, evil marauders.

Winter might have put a temporary stop to these chocolate heists, but here's to betting that the furry-tailed bandits strike again come spring.