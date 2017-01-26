Toronto Zoo in global tweet-off over cute animals

Could there be a cuter tweet war? Doubt it. Today, the Toronto Zoo found itself in the middle of the world's most adorable Twitter storm.

The #CuteAnimalTweetOff is breaking the Internet as zoos around the world tweet out photos of their fluffiest and most delightful little creatures.

The Toronto Zoo, of course, put out a picture of one of its baby pandas, who we already know how much the world loves.

As the New York Times reports, this whole thing started after the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington D.C. tweeted out a birth announcement for its new seal pup.

This tweet-off is probably the best thing to come out of D.C. in quite some time.

Here are some of the highlights from the #CuteAnimalTweetOff if you need a little pick-me-up.