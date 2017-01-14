City
Amy Grief
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
beet juice toronto

Toronto is using beet juice to de-ice roads

City
Amy Grief
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

In Toronto, many of us have a love-hate relationship with road salt. It undoubtedly keeps us (and our cars) from slipping and sliding, but it also wreaks havoc on the environment and our leather shoes.

But the city of Toronto has another another de-icing weapon in its arsenal: beet juice. 

Beet juice has been making headlines lately because Cowanville, Quebec, located in the Eastern Townships, just started using it as an environmentally friendly alternative to salt.

According to the Toronto Star, the city's been using beet juice on roads for years. 

“We can use it at 100 per cent concentration, however, it’s best used mixed and we use it as a 50-50 mix with brine, which is the salt solution," Transportation Services spokesperson Steve Johnston tells us.

He says the city uses it when temperatures drop below -12 C. 

Lead photo by

Scott Rogers

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

One of Toronto's biggest libraries is getting an overhaul

Sold! Toronto home shows the art of flipping

Toronto is using beet juice to de-ice roads

New look TTC buses spotted on Toronto streets

New TTC streetcars are failing sooner than they should

This is what Toronto's newest TTC station looks like

Fare dispute gets ugly on TTC streetcar

TTC wants people to stop running on subway tracks