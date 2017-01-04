City
Amy Grief
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
green city toronto

Toronto ranked one of the greenest cities in the world

City
Amy Grief
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto has been ranked one of the greenest cities in the world thanks to the leafy canopy of trees that covers our city.

In Treepedia, a new project out of MIT in collaboration with the World Economic Forum, researchers used Google Street View panoramas to calculate the Green View Index. It compares the percentage of "canopy cover" in cities around the world.

According to Treepedia, Toronto's Green View Index is 19.5 per cent. We ranked fifth behind Vancouver (25.9%), Sacramento (23.6%), Geneva (21.4%) and Seattle (20%). We're greener than cities such as Paris, London and New York.

In the middle of winter, Toronto might not look all that green, but our city's pretty glorious in the spring, summer and of course, in the fall

Lead photo by

CJ Burnell

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto set to become an icy mess today

Toronto ranked one of the greenest cities in the world

The most notable Toronto businesses that closed in 2016

House of the week: 762 Avenue Road

10 eerie photos of Toronto engulfed in fog today

TTC wants to use cameras on streetcars to catch dangerous drivers

Temperatures are about to plummet in Toronto

Toronto Star gets dumped on for comically bad typo