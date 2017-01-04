Toronto ranked one of the greenest cities in the world

Toronto has been ranked one of the greenest cities in the world thanks to the leafy canopy of trees that covers our city.

In Treepedia, a new project out of MIT in collaboration with the World Economic Forum, researchers used Google Street View panoramas to calculate the Green View Index. It compares the percentage of "canopy cover" in cities around the world.

According to Treepedia, Toronto's Green View Index is 19.5 per cent. We ranked fifth behind Vancouver (25.9%), Sacramento (23.6%), Geneva (21.4%) and Seattle (20%). We're greener than cities such as Paris, London and New York.

In the middle of winter, Toronto might not look all that green, but our city's pretty glorious in the spring, summer and of course, in the fall.