Toronto helps Canada land #1 spot on NY Times 2017 travel list

The New York Times has just ranked Canada the #1 place to visit in 2017. Now, Toronto is the biggest city in our fine nation, so we're going to go ahead and take some of the credit for this honour, particularly considering the fact that we were was ranked a top travel destination last year by the same publication.

The scope of the recommendation to visit Canada is wide, citing our national parks (free this year), natural wonders, events in celebration of the country's 150th birthday (plenty of which are happening in Toronto), and of course, our cosmopolitan areas.

Canada is our No. 1 pick for 52 Places to Go in 2017. Walk along these bridges for some incredible views. https://t.co/vKBxJyLFhp #Daily360 pic.twitter.com/fZNOrUqVA8 — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 4, 2017

If you dig into the Times criteria explaining the list, you'll also find a glowing endorsement for Toronto's culinary scene:

"Canada has it all (O.K., maybe not tropical beaches). It’s a world unto itself, with Vancouver Island surf breaks, culinary delights in Toronto and Montreal, and natural glories of parks like Banff in Alberta."

In general, the Times recommends that it's time for Americans to ditch the stereotypes they hold about their neighbour to the north, particularly because the exchange rate makes it so cheap for them to do so.

"Canada remains a terra incognita for Americans and much of the world. It’s a great time to correct that, as the country celebrates its 150th anniversary this year... and currently offers a generous exchange rate with the United States dollar."

Well put.