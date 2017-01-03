Temperatures are about to plummet in Toronto

After a snowy start to the winter, it started to heat up again in Toronto, but don't get used to this mild (albeit rainy) weather.

That's because it's going to get colder again this week. Temperatures will fall to -5 C tomorrow, but with the wind chill it's going to feel even colder. And it'll get worse over the course of the week as chilly Arctic air blankets the city. Nighttime lows will hit the double digits come Thursday.

While there's not much snow in this Weather Network forecast, you may want to bundle up a little bit more than usual, especially if you're planning to participate in any seasonal outdoor activities.