Someone took video of the weekend crashes on the 401

It was a dramatic weekend on the 401. About 100 cars were involved in a pileup crash near Bowmanville, just east of Toronto.

Winter weather, including whiteout conditions from blowing snow, was to blame for the multiple accidents, though luckily no one was seriously injured despite the number of vehicles involved.

Now video footage is starting to emerge from this 100-car pileup.

In the video posted above, you can see vehicles losing control on the 400-series highway. At around the 1:44 mark, a tractor trailers comes into the frame, sliding out-of-control down the roadway.

After a series of cars have near-misses with the stopped traffic, finally the inevitable happens. It's a chilling scene.