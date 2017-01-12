The top 20 coworking and shared office space in Toronto by neighbourhood

Coworking and shared office space in Toronto is now abundant with facilities in many neighbourhoods across the city. These membership-based venues allows teams or individuals to hunker down in bright and beautiful work spaces with loads of perks.

Here are my picks for the top coworking and shared office spaces in Toronto by neighbourhood.

The Centre for Social Innovation is the organization's original location (they have two others in Regent Park and The Annex) and is in a restored warehouse with lots of natural light. You have to be a member to use the space and perks include wifi, free coffee, AV equipment and 24 hr access.

Herman Miller designer chairs are interspersed throughout desks, private boardrooms and furnished offices in the sunny loft known as Verkspace. They also have front desk services available in case you're having an important meeting or expecting a package while you plug away.

Foundery offers high-speed internet,two private conference rooms, two full kitchens, a rooftop patio, public art gallery, and a cafe. A great place for small start ups of individuals looking for an active work spot. $25 day passes are also available.

With two locations, one on University and the other on Yonge Street, IQ Office Suites are the perfect spaces for startups. Their well appointed coworking spaces including private offices, hot desks, conference rooms, lounge areas and reception.

Fold is a coworking space specifically geared for architects and designers. The custom built desks allow for a large personal work space, they have their very own sample and resource library, laser printer, mixed use spaces and heated floors.

One of three locations, Workplace One near King and Parliament offers a variety of coworking membership packages. You can rent a lounge, meeting room, office or desk to collaborate and innovate beside exposed brick walls and big bold windows.

Brightlane offers loads of working environments inside their 30,000 square foot, three-floor space. 11 meeting rooms, lots of natural light, wifi, bike storage, wellness room, beer and a rooftop with a BBQ are all perks to membership.

Shecosystem is a women-focused coworking and wellness space in the city. Not only do they provide a flexible, 1650 square foot coworking space for female identified folks, but you also get access to the shared or private desks, phone booth, massage table and multi-purpose studio.

District 28 on Logan includes a more traditional communal work space, but you're also next to their beautiful event spaces, bar, bistro and coffee shop. It's like a little village that knows how to get things done. They also have a screening room and editing suites.

A place to surround yourself with other independent thinkers in a non-cubical environment, The Fueling Station offers desks, meeting rooms and virtual offices. There are boardrooms, cleaning services, shared kitchens and office socials. It's a wide-open, brick and beam space.

Artists, environmentalist and social entrepeneurs will like the Riverdale Hub. It's a spot that houses the Social Gardener Cafe, Riverdale Gallery, unique rental spaces, and environmental initiatives. They host edible gardens and rentable offices and desks.

Makeworks offers memberships for startups and freelancers, as well as prototyping services with laser cutting, 3D printing,and CNC cutting projects. Some really great stuff has come out of this common work place.

Located in the Olde School House in Markham Village, The Village Hive offers affordable offices spaces outside of downtown Toronto. They offer shared desks, meeting rooms, and all types of wellness classes and courses as a bonus. It's a big, bright inspiring space to network and get to work.

Endless coffee, an open pantry, two other locations, 24 hour service, a games room, technical support and all types of private rental rooms, Northspace is a creative hub for people looking to collaborate and meet other people. A place with lots of colour, cool furniture and after-work activities.

Bright offices soaked in sunlight and steps away from a vibrant shopping and entertainment district you'll find Workplace One's Queen West location. With high ceilings and loads of communal tables, they also offer private offices, meeting rooms and a lounge rental.

The Centre for Social Innovation's Regent Park location provides a variety of workspaces for "socially charged projects, including private offices, private desks, and Hot Desks." Complete with mixed furniture and all types of warm private and public spaces, there's also an event space and programming happening throughout the day and evening.

The Eastroom is a membership based, co-op connecting work and culture in one spot. You won't want to leave. A spot for creative professionals you'll quickly meet others working in the art, design and tech fields in this beautiful space. Lots of plant life, leather chairs and stunning private work rooms are available.

Across the street from the Market, Workhaus boasts 8,000 sq. ft. of bright, brick and beam space. Creators and startups enjoy the old Toronto charm this space has to offer along with it's slightly more traditional office feel. Internet, coffee and beer on tap are all included in the flexible memberships.

Wallace-Emerson

Digital professionals, creatives and entrepreneurs meet at LabTO. Increase your remote working or small business growing in this creative space complete with comfortable chairs, skylights, custom desks, and anytime access.

Acme Works on Niagara Street fully embraces the co-working movement with refurbished, 8,600 sq. ft. industrial space. Everything from the floor, to the walls, to the decor are designer and make for a beautiful spot to have meetings or get creative. They have phone booths, meeting rooms and 24 hour surveillance so it's super safe for all.