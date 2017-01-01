City
Derek Flack
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
u of t

Massive increase in American applications to Toronto universities post-Trump

City
Derek Flack
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

You might not be able to find a celebrity who made good on their promise to move to Canada if Donald Trump won the US election, but Toronto-area universities have experienced a huge surge in applications from the US following his victory on November 8. 

According to the Associated Press, applications from US students to U of T have increased by a whopping 70 per cent since this time last year. Other schools in Ontario and across Canada have reported increases as well. McMaster, for instance, cites a 34 per cent increase in American applications. 

Beyond the American interest in Canadian schools, international students are also considering alternatives to studying in the US, which is driving increased applications to places like U of T.  

As the AP puts it, "foreign students are avoiding the U.S. amid worries about safety and deportation, opting for Canada or Australia instead. And Canadian schools have noticed growing interest from China, India and Pakistan."

Canadian universities noted huge amounts of traffic to their websites following the US election. Apparently the interest was very real on the part of many of these students.

Lead photo by

Benson Kua

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Massive increase in American applications to Toronto universities post-Trump

12 notable Toronto businesses that closed in December

Honest Ed's closes its doors forever

10 things that defined Toronto in 2016

The top 10 new Toronto condo developments in 2016

What's open and closed New Year's Day 2017 in Toronto

Major road closures in Toronto for New Year's

What kind of house does $9 million get you in Toronto?