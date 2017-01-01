Massive increase in American applications to Toronto universities post-Trump

You might not be able to find a celebrity who made good on their promise to move to Canada if Donald Trump won the US election, but Toronto-area universities have experienced a huge surge in applications from the US following his victory on November 8.

According to the Associated Press, applications from US students to U of T have increased by a whopping 70 per cent since this time last year. Other schools in Ontario and across Canada have reported increases as well. McMaster, for instance, cites a 34 per cent increase in American applications.

Beyond the American interest in Canadian schools, international students are also considering alternatives to studying in the US, which is driving increased applications to places like U of T.

As the AP puts it, "foreign students are avoiding the U.S. amid worries about safety and deportation, opting for Canada or Australia instead. And Canadian schools have noticed growing interest from China, India and Pakistan."

Canadian universities noted huge amounts of traffic to their websites following the US election. Apparently the interest was very real on the part of many of these students.