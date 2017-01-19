Man caught on video pushing pedestrian onto Toronto street

Toronto police are searching for the victim of an alleged assault that was caught on video.

The short clip, uploaded by Toronto Police Services, has been circulating on social media channels today. It shows a man being violently shoved onto the street. It looks like he hit his head, and police believe he might have been seriously injured in the incident.

In the video's description, Toronto Police write that on December 5, police responded to a call about a trespasser at a building in the Yonge and Queen area.

It's alleged he entered a building, became aggressive with those inside, made death threats and pushed a passerby into the street as he left.

The next day, police arrested and charged 26-year-old Johnathan Rushford with assault, uttering threats, failing to comply with parole and obstructing police.

Police, however, have not been able to locate the person who was pushed onto the street.