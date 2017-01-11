Howling wind storm blasts Toronto overnight

In the wee hours of the morning, it felt like the city of Toronto was about to blow over. As my windows rattled, I woke up with a start and then checked my phone. Environment Canada issued a wind warning just after 2 a.m. as gusts at Pearson Airport reportedly reached more 100 kilometres an hour.

The wind warning has since been lifted, but the high winds left damage across the GTA, including fallen branches, downed hydro wires and of course, many were left without power.

Were you quivering in bed as the wind howled outside? Did you wake up with debris all over your lawn? If so, you weren't alone. Here's how the city felt last night's wind storm.