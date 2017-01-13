Fare dispute gets ugly on TTC streetcar

It's easy to get frustrated while riding the TTC streetcar, especially at peak hours. However, yesterday, things got quite heated on the 501.

A YouTube video, which surfaced on /r/Toronto, shows a streetcar operator and woman arguing over a fares. YouTuber HarryHood96, who uploaded the clip, says this of the incident:

"Queen Street streetcar driver and a rider get into it after rider allegedly paid her fare with Icelandic money. Please excuse the shoddy camera work. Did not have a great vantage point from small seat behind the driver."

While both parties exchanged expletives, after the woman threatened to report the operator, he replied with, "kiss my ass, bitch," which led to complaints from another passenger.