Americans fleeing Trump view Toronto as top destination

Remember all of those Americans who said they'd move to Canada if Trump got elected? Well, it's now inauguration day and it doesn't look like there's been a mass exodus yet.

However, according to data collected by real estate service provider Royal LePage, there's been an increase in Americans inquiring about Canadian real estate.

Right after Trump won the presidential election, Royal LePage says its website had a surge in US-based web traffic. Year-over-year, its web traffic from the US went up nearly 74 per cent during the fourth quarter of 2016.

Ontario, unsurprisingly, got the most page views with regional listings well up over this period.

Earlier this month, the company conducted an online survey of 1,226 Royal LePage real estate advisors across Canada - 40 per cent believe that American interest in Canadian real estate will increase this year.

Nearly 63 per cent of those surveyed said that the Greater Toronto Area was the most desirable spot "for U.S. parties making inquiries into a home purchase since October 2016."

Naturally, since this survey was conducted within a single real estate company, these results should be taken with a grain of salt. It'll be interesting, however, to watch what happens in the coming months.