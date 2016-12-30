What kind of house does $9 million get you in Toronto?

If you can spend $9 million on a house in Toronto, the city is your oyster. You can afford every neighbourhood, including the Bridle Path. The only major difference between these homes and those in the $15+ million range are the degree of idiotic opulence on offer. If your ego doesn't require 14 bedrooms and a nine car garage, these sub $10 million homes provide every luxury imaginable.

Here's what a $9+ million house looks like in Toronto.

This is one is incredible: nearly an acre of land on a ravine lot just a few minutes from Line 2. Designed in a Neo-Georgian style, everything about this Rosedale mansion screams exclusivity, from the spacious and private grounds to the heated solariums and walk-in wine cellar. Why would you live on the Bridle Path when you could afford this place?

Described in the real estate listing as a "cottage," this five bedroom, seven bathroom home boasts a contemporary design and litany of luxury features like double-sided fireplaces, a sauna, hot tub, built-in sound system, and two kitchens (lest you have to mingle with the staff). The private setting might, however, be the best part. Nestled next to a ravine, the view from the wraparound second floor deck is gorgeous.

After countless versions of this post at different price points, we've finally landed on the Bridle Path itself. It only took $9.8 million to get there. This home doesn't look wildly stunning from the exterior, but once inside the huge rooms quickly establish how luxurious this home is. The tennis court does it for me, but others will like the pool with a cabana or the 12,000 square feet of living space.

Built in the late 1890s, the prospective buyer of this renovated Rosedale mansion from the late 1890s will have a taste for history but also a desire for modern luxury. The house has been outfitted with an elevator and Smart home technology, and boasts heated floors, a lap pool, and computerized lighting. Basically it's the best of both worlds.