City
Amy Grief
Posted a day ago
ttc streetcar

TTC using undercover fare officers on streetcars

Amy Grief
Posted a day ago
If you've ever been on the streetcar when transit officers board, your heart probably starts thumping as you get nervous, regardless of whether or not you paid your fare.

However, as the Toronto Star reports, the TTC is will now start to use undercover or plainclothes officers in order to curb fare evasion on Toronto streetcars.

Between January and June of this year, fare evasion rates sat at just under three per cent. And in the same time period, transit fare officers inspected more than 1 million riders.

The Star notes that these undercover officers won't be responsible for catching fare evaders or writing tickets, instead they'll signal to uniformed inspectors about passengers who haven't paid.

That means it'll be harder for you to weasel your way out of a ticket and a fine, which could cost you $245.

Nicoli OZ Mathews

