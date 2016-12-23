The TTC is in the midst of multiple large scale programs to improve its stubway stations. The most obvious of these is the installation of PRESTO fare gates throughout the system, though you've probably also noticed WiFi come online and major work to improve accessibility. In addition to these projects, there are also a few stations due for more significant artistic makeovers.

Here are a host of TTC stations set for major upgrades in 2017.

There's still no completion date set, but artist Michael Hayden is expected to start work on returning his magnificent light installation "Arc en ciel" to Yorkdale in 2017. The once neon art piece will come back as an updated LED version.

The main work at Dupont station is to make the station full accessible, but it leave a siginficant impact on the streetscape as well. The sidewalk-access elevator will be topped with a glass dome just like the other entrances, making this accessibility upgrade one with architectural merit as well.

Details are still being worked out about the how the TTC will convert its temporary Honest Ed's makeover at Bathurst into a permanent element of the station, but we're told it will happen. Here's hoping that work begins in 2017 as the store will have just closed and still be near to our hearts.

There's a host of improvements expected to be complete at Wellesley in 2017, including a second exit at Dundonald St. and the installation of artist Gisele Amantea’s colourful mosaics in various parts of the station.

This station is getting a complete overhaul. There will be street-to-platform elevators installed, a second exit added, new sliding doors at the station entrance, and improved landscaping with a community garden on the station grounds. Work is expect to wrap in mid 2017.

The guaranteed improvement to St. Patrick next year is the completion of accessibility upgrades and PRESTO fare gate installation, but we're still waiting on a date to be announced when the platform wall panels will be replaced with the new metal version. Both St. Patrick and Queen's Park have been slated for this treatment.

It'll be nice to get fare gates at this mostly untouched-since-the-1960s station on Line 2, but it'll also get new elevators, entrance doors, signage, and a landscaping makeover on the outside.