City
Amy Grief
Posted 18 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
bus toronto

The TTC is going to stop posting schedules at bus stops

Do you rely on printed schedules at TTC bus stops? You're going to have to get used to Toronto without them because the TTC's is phasing them out as part of a cost-saving initiative.

As Inside Toronto reports, the TTC thinks it can save money by not posting schedule and route updates. Instead, riders can use apps, such as NextTTC or even Google Maps, to plan out their trips.

As well, users can find out when their next bus will arrive by via text or they can call the TTC customer information line.

Some, as Inside Toronto notes, are miffed because this move creates a barrier for those without access to a smartphone, or even a regular cellphone. 

This is a fair point, but how often do the TTC's surface vehicles run on time anyway? The printed schedule could always break your heart if you took it as gospel.

generalpictures

